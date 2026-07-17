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Roger B. Sweis

A portrait of Roger B Sweis

Chief Financial Officer
Essential Access Health

Delivering three consecutive years of operating surpluses, Roger B. Sweis is the chief financial officer at Essential Access Health. He rapidly stabilized legacy multi-million-dollar fiscal deficits and modernized financial reporting infrastructure for the prominent sexual and reproductive healthcare nonprofit. This expertise extends to public sector emergency resource administration where he previously managed millions of dollars in localized community aid as the chief financial lead for CHC. Sweis sustains this momentum by driving extensive social impact mentoring for over 1,000 aspiring entrepreneurs while holding active philanthropic board alignments with JournalTogether.org and Startupforamerica.org. This leadership trajectory supports long-term institutional autonomy through the strategic development of the organization’s first non-federal operating budget to insulate critical patient care from shifting federal regulatory landscapes. He maximized immediate regional health equity by overseeing the direct distribution of more than $20 million to 500 California-based clinics.

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