Senior EVP & CFO

Hanmi Bank

Strengthening corporate balance sheets and optimizing long-term capital structures, Romolo “Ron” Santarosa is the senior EVP and CFO at Hanmi Financial Corporation and Hanmi Bank where he commands the commercial strategic financial architecture, investor relations and comprehensive risk forecasting frameworks. This expertise extends to elite regulatory compliance where he previously built core fiscal capability as a certified public accountant and audit senior manager at Price Waterhouse. Santarosa sustains this momentum by driving extensive regional civic engagement, volunteering as a planning commissioner for the City of Rancho Palos Verdes to evaluate environmental assessments and oversee land-use decisions. This leadership trajectory supports communal enhancement models through his additional board service as a Greater Los Angeles Scouting director and chair of the Audit Committee. He finalizes his comprehensive corporate financial stewardship by deploying 35 years of banking industry experience to steer capital planning operations across an 11-year organizational tenure.