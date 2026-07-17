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Ryan Mayes

A portrait of Ryan Mayes

Chief Operating Officer
FIT House of Brands

Chief operating officer of FIT House of Brands, Ryan Mayes directs core corporate operational functions to scale multi-brand boutique fitness franchise ecosystems. Leveraging this record of success, he applies a data-driven investment banking background from Goldman Sachs to maximize system-wide franchise profitability and enforce strict operational brand standard protocols. This expertise extends to advanced digital product innovation, where Mayes engineered the proprietary Pulse BI analytics platform alongside the F45 Passport global gym network access framework. This leadership trajectory supports his complex commercial alliance negotiations, which include orchestrating third-party digital integration deals with prominent aggregator platforms like Wellhub and Classpass. He sustains this momentum by piloting specialized health initiatives like the Shed It holistic medical training program and negotiating a landmark multi-year content licensing partnership with iFIT. Mayes’ comprehensive international franchise orchestration effectively commands total performance administration across a sprawling global network encompassing approximately 1,500 active fitness studios.

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