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Ryan Murphy

A portrait of Ryan Murphy

General Counsel
MycoMedica Life Sciences, PBC

Ryan Murphy is the general counsel at MycoMedica Life Sciences, PBC, where he commands all corporate governance, enterprise risk allocation and capital formation frameworks as a highly efficient single-member legal department for the biotechnology innovator. This expertise extends to high-level corporate development sectors where he previously directed complex clinical-trial contracting pipelines and employment risk strategies for global pharmaceutical networks, including Merck and AstraZeneca. This leadership trajectory supports Murphy’s outside corporate advisory footprint, which includes serving as an active member of the board of directors for MycoMedica Life Sciences Australia. He sustains this momentum by driving local professional development initiatives and mentoring emerging law students on the Association of Corporate Counsel Southern California Chapter internship committee. His sophisticated commercial positioning during the last 24 months successfully finalized high-stakes licensing negotiations for a core pipeline asset with projected future revenues exceeding $1 billion.

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