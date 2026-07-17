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Samantha Cox

A portrait of Samantha Cox

Chief Financial Officer
Back to the Roots

Chief Financial Officer of Back to the Roots Samantha Cox directs financial strategy, corporate accounting and nationwide commercial expansion across more than 15,000 retail locations. Leveraging this record of success, she applies extensive consumer brand expertise modeled during her tenure as head of revenue management for a $7.1-billion business unit at Kraft Heinz. This expertise extends to Cox’s past leadership at Bolthouse Farms where she engineered the complex corporate separation of the enterprise into two distinct operating entities. She sustains this momentum by providing fractional executive advisory services to high-growth startups through her independent firm and addressing national forums at the 2026 Transform Conference. This leadership trajectory supports her local civic commitments as an active foster volunteer rescuing and rehoming animals with the Los Angeles organization Wags and Walks. Cox successfully scaled financial infrastructure over her two-year tenure to anchor retail distribution spanning massive footprints including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

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