Director of HR & Recruiting

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Samantha McNulty is the director of HR and recruiting at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP. Leveraging this record of success, she directs comprehensive talent acquisition, legal compliance operations and organizational development frameworks for the prominent Beverly Hills law firm. This expertise extends to executive asset management, where McNulty designs centralized employee benefits packages and refines recruitment pipelines to scale workforce capacity across dynamic California legal sectors. This leadership trajectory supports her civic governance footprint, where she managed regional education assets as an elected member of the Westwood Charter School Management Board. She sustains this momentum by collaborating with firm partners to implement specialized career development programs, navigate shifting employment regulations and foster inclusive workplace cultures. McNulty’s dedicated humanitarian advocacy includes serving as active pro bono counsel for the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking since 2013 to anchor exactly 26 years of dedicated human resources industry excellence.

