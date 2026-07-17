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Sharon Persovski

A portrait of Sharon Persovski

Founder
Smiles Through Art

Sharon Persovski is the founder of Smiles Through Art, where she directs a prominent humanitarian nonprofit organization that utilizes creative therapeutic art to provide healing across international medical clinics and hospitals. This expertise extends to civic public infrastructure sectors, where she completed a distinguished six-year term on the Beverly Hills Architecture Commission, serving as chair. This leadership trajectory supports Persovski’s state-level public policy contributions, which include her 2025 appointment as a panelist grant reviewer for the California Arts Council to allocate multi-million-dollar budgets. She sustains this momentum by driving global food security advocacy as the California state chair for the G100 Zero Hunger Mission wing. Her structured design and community governance involvement include holding an active seat on the board of governors for the Municipal League of Beverly Hills. Persovski targeted outreach across 13 consecutive years with the organization has used art to provide healing and hope to people facing illnesses, disabilities and complex medical conditions.

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