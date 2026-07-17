Chief Financial Officer

Millennium Space Systems

Translating technical risk into sustainable financial roadmaps for small satellite programs, Shasta Noble is the chief financial officer at Millennium Space Systems. Leveraging this record of success, she commands all enterprise budgeting, capital planning and data-driven growth strategy for the aerospace manufacturer. This expertise extends to large-scale defense acquisition sectors where Noble previously spent 15 years directing cost-estimating volumes and supply-chain finance infrastructure for The Boeing Company. This leadership trajectory supports her multi-industry financial background, which includes engineering unique corporate partnership strategies and selling commercial airtime assets for the Radio Disney broadcast network at The Walt Disney Company. She sustains this momentum by driving cross-functional collaboration and managing complex high-impact capital flows to transition technical innovations into agile marketplace solutions. Noble’s strategic financial management over a 2.5-year corporate tenure has successfully driven rapid multi-million-dollar satellite programmatic deployments to finalize exactly 20 years of dedicated aerospace industry service.

