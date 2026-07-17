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Shirley Jones

A portrait of Shirley Jones

Car Pros Automotive Group

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Shirley Jones is the chief financial officer at Car Pros Automotive Group. Leveraging this record of success, she manages all broad financial operations for a premier $1-billion automotive sales and service organization representing major global vehicle brands. This expertise extends to corporate acquisition strategy, where she spearheaded the seamless cultural integration of regional BMW and MINI dealerships without displacing any existing employees. This leadership trajectory supports her recent high-profile appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as an active dealer member on the California New Motor Vehicle Board. Jones sustains this momentum by directing philanthropic outreach through Car Pros Cares and distributing hundreds of thousands of critical dollars to local nonprofits, including the Downtown Women’s Center of Los Angeles, the Salvation Army of Long Beach and the Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC). Her extensive retail executive achievements earned her the definitive regional distinction of being named a 2025 Women of Influence Honoree by L.A. Business First.

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