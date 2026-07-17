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Shyam Natarajan

A portrait of Shyam Natarajan

Co-Founder & CEO
Avenda Health

Co-founder and CEO at Avenda Health Shyam Natarajan leads the transformation of prostate cancer diagnosis and precision oncology through advanced medical imaging and artificial intelligence. Leveraging this record of success, he spearheads the commercial engineering of Unfold AI, a personalized 3D cancer mapping platform designed to optimize minimally invasive clinical treatments. This expertise extends to machine learning and image-guided medical interventions developed during his prior tenure directing an elite National Institutes of Health-funded research laboratory. This leadership trajectory supports Natarajan’s prominent academic entrepreneurship footprint, which includes establishing Southern California’s largest healthcare hackathon and founding the Entrepreneurship Council at UCLA. He sustains this momentum by hosting nearly two dozen local collegiate scholars through the specialized regional BioFutures program to cultivate the next generation of bioengineering talent. His pioneering digital healthcare administration successfully deployed these automated diagnostic modeling protocols across a validated clinical research baseline of over 1,500 patients.

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