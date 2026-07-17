Advertisement

Soheil Katal

A portrait of Soheil Katal

CIO & VP of Technology Services
Forest Lawn

Driving the digital modernization of legacy enterprise architecture into artificial intelligence ecosystems, Soheil Katal is the CIO and vice president of technology services at Forest Lawn. Leveraging this record of success, he previously directed the nation’s second-largest public educational technology sector as the chief information officer for the Los Angeles Unified School District. This expertise extends to large-scale cyber defense infrastructure, where Katal secured a federal pilot grant to engineer a round-the-clock Security Operations Center alongside Palo Alto Networks Unit 42. This leadership trajectory supports his statewide policy contributions through an active AI advisory council seat for the California School Boards Association. He sustains this momentum by spearheading localized municipal partnerships that expand technology accessibility and educational resource solutions for regional youth experiencing severe housing instability. Katal’s historic operational response during emergency campus closures successfully managed the immediate technical distribution of over 200,000 devices to students and delivered connectivity solutions to over 200,000 households in need.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement