Associate General Counsel

Hackman Capital Partners, LLC

Positioned as a standout candidate for the Los Angeles Executive Leadership Awards, Stephanie Roualet is the associate general counsel at Hackman Capital Partners, LLC. Leveraging this record of success, she directs comprehensive legal strategy and transaction execution across the firm’s global real estate investment platform. This expertise extends to sophisticated market transactions where Roualet spent nine years at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and served as the interim West Coast lead counsel for Rockpoint Group. She sustains this momentum by streamlining internal transaction workflows to optimize operational efficiency and generate measurable corporate cost savings during capital market volatility. This leadership trajectory supports the economic development of Los Angeles County through the rapid deployment of transformative studio, media and high-profile mixed-use asset infrastructure. Roualet finalizes her executive legal oversight by commanding sophisticated compliance and asset management strategies across her notable 14-year career as a premier real estate transactional attorney.