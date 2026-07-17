MediaAlpha

Co-Founder & CEO

Founder

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at MediaAlpha, Inc. Steve Yi leads the insurance industry’s premier programmatic customer acquisition platform. He guides the tech-forward enterprise to challenge traditional digital advertising conventions and institutionalize corporate operational transparency for advertisers worldwide. This expertise extends to elite corporate risk governance where Yi maintains an active board seat for White Mountains Insurance Group under New York Stock Exchange ticker WTM. He sustains this momentum by driving local youth sports development, volunteering his personal leadership as a dedicated board member of the Pacific Palisades Baseball Association. This leadership trajectory supports rapid insurance sector marketplace scaling by integrating next-generation artificial intelligence technologies across diversified automated property and casualty carrier distribution networks. Yi finalizes his 15 years of continuous company command by steering the platform to deliver record-breaking full-year corporate revenue of $1.1 billion alongside a record $2.2 billion in total transaction value.