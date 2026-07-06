Fault Lines: Navigating the Legal and Financial Liabilities of Corporate Automation

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MODERATOR

Brian Hegarty – president, Los Angeles, Marsh McLennan Agency LLC

Brian Hegarty is a Principal and leader for Marsh McLennan Agency’s Los Angeles office. In addition to overseeing the firm’s rapid growth in L.A., Brian specializes in employee benefits programs for mid-size to large companies. Since joining the firm in 2008, Hegarty has worked closely with many leading L.A. industries, such as technology, entertainment, apparel, hospitality and more.

SPEAKERS

Dr. Ara J. Baghdasarian – Chief Executive Officer, Southern California Medical Center (SCMC)

Dr. Ara J. Baghdasarian, MD, MBA, MHSA, FCPP, is a physician executive redefining community healthcare leadership in Los Angeles County. As Chief Executive Officer of SCMC, a multi-site Federally Qualified Health Center serving underserved communities, he leads with a rare combination of clinical expertise, operational discipline, and forwardthinking strategy. A Fellow of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, Dr. Baghdasarian bridges medicine, management and mission-driven growth.

Jordan Grotzinger co-chair, Los Angeles Litigation Practice Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Jordan Grotzinger is Co-Chair of the Los Angeles Litigation practice and member of Greenberg Traurig’s Trial Practice Group. A nationally recognized trade secret lawyer and thought leader, Jordan has become a go-to counsel for Fortune 500 companies facing high-stakes trade secret disputes, sensitive internal investigations, and complex business litigation. He also has represented leading entertainment and media companies in high-profile litigation matters.

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INSIGHTS FROM THE PANEL

At the recent Los Angeles executive event, moderator Brian Hagerty sat down with Dr. Ara J. Baghdasarian (CEO of Southern California Medical Center) and Jordan Grotzinger (Co-Chair of the LA Litigation Practice at Greenberg Traurig) to dissect the intersecting forces of technological change, legal volatility, and economic uncertainty. The resulting conversation provided a masterclass in how modern leaders can turn macro-disruptions into competitive advantages.

AI: The Ultimate Accelerant and Legal Gray Area

Artificial Intelligence dominated the discussion, viewed not as a distant prediction, but as an immediate reality rewriting the rules of operations and risk management. Dr. Baghdasarian emphasized that the sheer velocity of technological adaptation is catching many executives off guard, noting that a passive stance is no longer viable: “From my perspective, business leaders are underestimating the speed of change and that’s very evident with AI... I truly believe leaders that shape and change will always outperform those that are um reacting to it.”

From a legal perspective, Grotzinger highlighted how these advanced tools are creating unprecedented liabilities, particularly regarding intellectual property and trade secrets. While AI serves as a powerful force multiplier, he cautioned that it cannot replace human oversight without severe reputational hazards:

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“It is a great head-start tool, which is how I look at AI. We all know, especially the lawyers in the room, it is not a finished product tool, and if you look at it that way, you will be in the news for all the wrong reasons.”

Managing Operational Complexity and Systemic Risk

Operating in highly regulated environments requires a fundamental shift from institutional caution to disciplined compliance. Dr. Baghdasarian addressed how macroeconomic issues, such as shifting policy dynamics and rising healthcare costs, bleed directly into corporate strategies. He reframed the issue of rising expenses not merely as an HR line item, but as a systemic operational vulnerability:

“In my opinion, healthcare costs are really an access issue... these patients without coverage will just delay care and they will end up in the emergency rooms. So at that point, we’re looking at small problems becoming expensive problems.”

When asked who ultimately bears the responsibility for navigating these volatile regulatory and financial landscapes, Dr. Baghdasarian was clear about where the buck stops: “Leadership owns risk. So we own the risk... by no means can we avoid risk, but I believe that we need to understand the risk so we can react to it better.”

Purpose, Culture and the Evolving Workforce

Beyond technology and regulation, the panel addressed the ongoing struggle to build resilient, high-performing corporate cultures in the post-COVID-19 pandemic world. Grotzinger challenged organizations to move past superficial fixes and focus on building deeper, intentional connections to combat shifting workforce dynamics:

“I think that certainly post-pandemic... we can do very simply a better job at investing in relationships, and that is showing up to work and spending time getting to know your colleagues.”

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Grotzinger concluded that true retention and fulfillment - especially for younger generations like Gen Z - come from leaning into meaningful, collective challenges rather than seeking the path of least resistance:

“Easy is not fulfilling. Hard is fulfilling, especially if you do it with people you care about.”