City of Hope CEO Robert Stone Outlines Future of Cancer Care

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At the Los Angeles Times Studios Business LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards, City of Hope CEO Robert Stone was presented with the organization’s first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

Recognizing Stone’s transformative leadership, LA Times Studios and Nant Games President Anna Magzanyan described him as a visionary “whose vision has helped shape not only City of Hope but the broader healthcare landscape.” Stone, a lawyer by training and a rare non-physician leading a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center, accepted the honor with a reminder that his mission is far from finished.

“I’m not retiring,” Stone joked. “This is just part one. There’s more work to do, ladies and gentlemen.”

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INSIGHTS FROM THE FIRESIDE CHAT

Redefining Competition and the Role of AI

In a wide-ranging conversation with Magzanyan, Stone highlighted how the future of medicine relies on shifting industry paradigms, beginning with how healthcare institutions view rivalry.

“Other health systems are not the competition,” Stone emphasized. “Remember, cancer is the competition.” To combat this true adversary, Stone pointed toward the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence. While noting that City of Hope is heavily utilizing AI for cybersecurity and accelerated drug discovery, he stressed its power to eliminate care delays. Sharing an anecdote from an Arizona colleague, Stone remarked that “for a cancer patient, wait is a four-letter word. AI is going to make fewer patients wait.”

Bridging the Access Gap

Beyond technological innovation, Stone underscored the critical need for equitable access to advanced care, noting that a patient’s survival should not be dictated by their geography.

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“The data is clear that cancer outcomes improve when you’re at an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. Yet four out of five patients in the country don’t get their care there,” Stone said, asserting that “survival equals access.”

To close this gap, Stone highlighted City of Hope’s intentional expansion from a regional player into a national footprint across four states, ensuring 86 million Americans now live within a short drive of one of their five specialized hospitals. He also pointed to Access Hope, a spinout company partnering with Fortune 500 employers that currently connects nearly 10 million people to expert-level cancer care models without requiring them to travel.

Rebuilding Trust Through Human Connection

Addressing the broader decline of public trust in institutions, Stone observed that oncology offers a unique path toward unity. “At a time of polarization, cancer care brings people together,” Stone noted, adding that the ultimate anchor of trust remains the individual relationship between a patient and their doctor.

Looking ahead 20 years, Stone expressed profound optimism fueled by the exponential growth of medical knowledge. While he believes cancer will still be a reality, the prognosis will be radically different.

“Some solid tumors will still be difficult, but they will be seen much more as manageable conditions as opposed to what at the start of my time at City of Hope was seen as a death sentence,” Stone concluded.

