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LA Executive Awards

Photo Gallery: The 2026 LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

Judy Miller-Blaho, Gene Blaho, Alison Bradley, Anna Blaho, Andrew Blaho, Jeanette Francia
(Sierra Aversano)
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By LA Times Studios Staff
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The LA Executive Awards, held on June 8 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, brought together Southern California’s business leadership for a night of thoughtful conversation, insights, networking and, most importantly, recognizing dedicated businesspeople. Here are some snapshots of the festive evening, which gave attendees a chance to celebrate all of the honorees, finalists and nominees from all types of L.A. businesses.

Raina Richter, Joe Bollert, Charlotte Sinclair, Armond Tatevossian, David Gan, Joe Calvert

1

Vid Shivaraman

2

Hildegarde Aguinaldo, Ashley Farrell Pickett

3

Daniel Winer

4

Tigran Nikoghosyan, Gary Galstyan, Loran Armstrong

5

Berkley Egenes, Jaime Rodriguez

1. Vid Shivaraman 2. Hildegarde Aguinaldo, Ashley Farrell Pickett 3. Daniel Winer 4. Tigran Nikoghosyan, Gary Galstyan, Loran Armstrong 5. Berkley Egenes, Jaime Rodriguez

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1

Claudia Bodan, Tunisha Collure, Mike Beccera, Pouya Etemadi, Jay Hong, Shikha Rehman, Erin Angerer

2

Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez, Bruno Ulloa

3

Elizabeth Nguyen, Sally Zesut, Jonathan Larsen, Gary Fan

4

Kavitha Bhatia, Sunny Bhatia

1. Claudia Bodan, Tunisha Collure, Mike Beccera, Pouya Etemadi, Jay Hong, Shikha Rehman, Erin Angerer 2. Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez, Bruno Ulloa 3. Elizabeth Nguyen, Sally Zesut, Jonathan Larsen, Gary Fan 4. Kavitha Bhatia, Sunny Bhatia

Brian Lam, Lauren Shaefer, Jasmine Arizmendi-Smith, Michele Broadnax, Tulasi Lovell

1

Deanna Garcia, James Jones

2

Donald Lyle Franken, Kristen Bengo

3

Maeesha Merchant

4

Karen Schakarov

5

Tony Gingiss

1. Deanna Garcia, James Jones 2. Donald Lyle Franken, Kristen Bengo 3. Maeesha Merchant 4. Karen Schakarov 5. Tony Gingiss

Tracy Parry, Kelly Martinez, Karen Wagner

1

Nevin Stanton-Trehan, Brian Hegarty

2

Bruce Cardenas

3

Ben Katz, Samantha Dang

1. Nevin Stanton-Trehan, Brian Hegarty 2. Bruce Cardenas 3. Ben Katz, Samantha Dang

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