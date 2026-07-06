Photo Gallery: The 2026 LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

-
- Share via
The LA Executive Awards, held on June 8 at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, brought together Southern California’s business leadership for a night of thoughtful conversation, insights, networking and, most importantly, recognizing dedicated businesspeople. Here are some snapshots of the festive evening, which gave attendees a chance to celebrate all of the honorees, finalists and nominees from all types of L.A. businesses.
1. Vid Shivaraman 2. Hildegarde Aguinaldo, Ashley Farrell Pickett 3. Daniel Winer 4. Tigran Nikoghosyan, Gary Galstyan, Loran Armstrong 5. Berkley Egenes, Jaime Rodriguez
1. Claudia Bodan, Tunisha Collure, Mike Beccera, Pouya Etemadi, Jay Hong, Shikha Rehman, Erin Angerer 2. Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez, Bruno Ulloa 3. Elizabeth Nguyen, Sally Zesut, Jonathan Larsen, Gary Fan 4. Kavitha Bhatia, Sunny Bhatia
1. Deanna Garcia, James Jones 2. Donald Lyle Franken, Kristen Bengo 3. Maeesha Merchant 4. Karen Schakarov 5. Tony Gingiss
1. Nevin Stanton-Trehan, Brian Hegarty 2. Bruce Cardenas 3. Ben Katz, Samantha Dang