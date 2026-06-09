Celebrating Excellence: Here are the Honorees from the 2026 LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

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At the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows on Monday evening, a festive atmosphere and a deep appreciation for the work executives of all stripes achieve in their industries was the theme at the second annual LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards. One of the city’s premier gatherings for business executives, the evening event – part networking opportunity, part gala and all celebration – honored and recognized the past, present and future of leaders and their innovative styles of management.

The event, presented by LA Times Studios (a part of the LA Times Media Group ) struck up conversations throughout the evening’s programming – on the fascinating topics from the keynotes and forum, on how business leaders are evolving to meet the latest tech and workways in 2026 and, of course, who would take home the honors in 10 distinct categories during this year’s leadership awards.

After a cocktail reception, it was the distinct privilege of LA Times Studios to present City of Hope’s chief executive officer Robert Stone with a lifetime achievement award – the first of its kind for the Forum & Leadership Awards. We are all part of a network,: Stone said of his organization’s battles with cancer. “We’re part of that fight.”

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The forum topic, “Fault Lines: The Forces Fracturing and Reshaping American Business,” featuring moderator Brian Hegarty, president of Marsh McLennan Agency and speakers Dr. Ara J. Bagdasarian, CEO of Southern California Medical Center and Jordan Grotzinger, Co-Chair of LA Litigation Practice for Greenberg Trauring LLP, offered a spirited discussion about the future of business in the region, with key insights including the impact of AI on work and how the next generations are approaching the workforce.

After dinner, the gala awards event, emceed by LA Times Studios president Anna Magzanyan and Marsh McLennan’s Brian Hagerty and Greenberg Trauring’s Ashley Farrell-Pickett, was met with applause and cheers from the packed house, as executive leaders from 10 distinct disciplines were honored. Here is the full list of winners:

CFO: Vidhyashankaran “Vid” Shivaraman, chief financial officer, PIH Health

COO: Maeesha Merchant, CFO, COO and EVP, Colburn School

Head of HR: Nevin Stanton-Trehan, CPO & general counsel, YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

CMO: Karen Schakarov, chief marketing officer, Monarch Landscape Companies

CIO: Lucy Avetisyan, associate vice chancellor & chief information officer, UCLA

In-House Counsel (Small-Midsize Company): Jodi Chapin, general counsel & corporate secretary, REVOLVE

In-House Counsel (Large Company): Hildegarde Aguinaldo, senior firector & Associate general counsel, DaVita, Inc.

CEO (Small-Midsize Company): Tony Gingiss, CEO, Millennium Space Systems

CEO (Large Company): Sunny Bhatia, MD, MMM, FACHE, FACC, FSCAI, president & chief medical officer, Prime Healthcare

Founder: Daniel Winer, CEO & co-founder, HexClad

As always, LA Times Studios thanks the sponsors who made this event possible, including diamond sponsors Greenberg Trauring and Marsh McClennan Agency , platinum sponsors BMO , Daily Journal and Southern California Medical Center , gold sponsor AECOM , and silver sponsors AltaMed , Forvis Mazars and GHJ .

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Find full coverage of the event and detailed profiles on all the honorees, finalists and nominees in the July edition of Business by LA Times Studios in print and online on July 19.