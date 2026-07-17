President & Chief Medical Officer

Prime Healthcare

Dr. Sunny Bhatia is president and chief medical officer of Prime Healthcare, the nation’s largest physician-founded health system, operating 51 hospitals and more than 360 outpatient locations across 14 states.

With 30 years of experience and 15 years at Prime Healthcare, Dr. Bhatia is a quadruple board-certified interventional cardiologist whose appointment as Prime Healthcare’s first president in 2024 brings together clinical excellence and executive leadership. His work has had a direct and lasting impact on healthcare delivery across Los Angeles County, where Prime Healthcare operates multiple acute-care hospitals serving diverse and often underserved communities.

Over the past 12 to 24 months, Dr. Bhatia has led Prime Healthcare through a period of strong financial performance and operational improvement. From 2022 to 2023, the organization’s EBITDA doubled, followed by an additional 20% increase through mid-2024, driven by a more than 8% increase in admissions, a 9.5% increase in emergency department-originating admissions and a 4.9% increase in Net Revenue per Adjusted Discharge. He has also guided the pending acquisition of nine Ascension Illinois hospitals, along with associated physician practices, post-acute and senior living facilities – a transaction expected to increase total system revenue by approximately 40% to an estimated $6 billion.

Dr. Bhatia has equally prioritized workforce well-being, supporting the development of a proprietary mental health app and a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program, contributions that helped earn Prime Healthcare recognition by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing.

Beyond his organizational leadership, Dr. Bhatia serves on the board of Steer Health and the advisory board of Rhythm X AI and is an associate professor of medical education at the California University of Science and Medicine. His philanthropic involvement includes support for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Why Not? Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Children’s Initiative and Project Heart Uganda. He is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American College of Cardiology and a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization.