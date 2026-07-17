Starbucks

Director, Corporate Counsel - Labor and Employment

In-House Counsel: Large Company

Director, Corporate Counsel - Labor and Employment of Starbucks Talya Friedman provides strategic counsel, corporate policy development and regulatory risk mitigation for the global retail enterprise. Leveraging this record of success, she manages highly complex nationwide labor relations frameworks throughout the active lifecycle of regional union operations. This expertise extends to defending corporate objectives against high-exposure class actions, voluminous agency charges and representative California Private Attorneys General Act lawsuits. Friedman sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 25 years of specialized legal sector experience to guide human resources professionals through dynamic compliance landscapes. This leadership trajectory supports her local community service initiatives, which include participating in the corporate Coffee with the Cops relationship program and supporting store holiday operations. She expands her regional civic volunteer engagement by dedicating personal time to a Greater Los Angeles Girl Scout Troop. Friedman anchored her enterprise litigation expertise over a four-year tenure by previously executing a distinguished 17-year partner level placement at Jackson Lewis.