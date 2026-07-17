Advertisement

Talya Friedman

A portrait of Talya Friedman

Starbucks

Director, Corporate Counsel - Labor and Employment

In-House Counsel: Large Company

Director, Corporate Counsel - Labor and Employment of Starbucks Talya Friedman provides strategic counsel, corporate policy development and regulatory risk mitigation for the global retail enterprise. Leveraging this record of success, she manages highly complex nationwide labor relations frameworks throughout the active lifecycle of regional union operations. This expertise extends to defending corporate objectives against high-exposure class actions, voluminous agency charges and representative California Private Attorneys General Act lawsuits. Friedman sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 25 years of specialized legal sector experience to guide human resources professionals through dynamic compliance landscapes. This leadership trajectory supports her local community service initiatives, which include participating in the corporate Coffee with the Cops relationship program and supporting store holiday operations. She expands her regional civic volunteer engagement by dedicating personal time to a Greater Los Angeles Girl Scout Troop. Friedman anchored her enterprise litigation expertise over a four-year tenure by previously executing a distinguished 17-year partner level placement at Jackson Lewis.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement