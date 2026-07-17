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Tami Pardee

A portrait of Tami-Pardee

CEO & Founder
Pardee Properties

Generating over $245 million in annual real estate transactions, Tami Pardee is the CEO and founder of Pardee Properties. Leveraging this record of success, she commands a specialized concierge brokerage model inspired by entertainment production teams to establish premier client negotiation frameworks across California. This expertise extends to high-end asset positioning, where she orchestrated the notable $15.7-million sale of the historic Douglas Fairbanks residence in Santa Monica. This leadership trajectory supports Pardee’s extensive civic engagement and community development campaigns as the active founder of the Life Change Warriors nonprofit organization. She sustains this momentum by directing emergency off-market housing task forces for displaced wildfire refugees and distributing vital financial donations to local grassroots organizations like the Venice Family Clinic. Her elite sales performance earned her team the definitive ranking as the number one residential sales group on the Westside of Los Angeles.

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