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Taurean Kimberly Brown

A portrait of Taurean Kimberly Brown

Associate General Counsel
MasterClass

Taurean Kimberly Brown is the associate general counsel for product and privacy at MasterClass. Leveraging this record of success, she directs global legal strategy for emerging digital technologies and spearheaded corporate compliance frameworks for artificial intelligence governance and platform risk. This expertise extends to her past tenure as product and trust and safety counsel at TikTok where she navigated highly complex international platform regulation including child protection, global privacy regimes and content moderation. Brown sustains this momentum by utilizing her extensive complex litigation background at top corporate law firms alongside a highly decorated 15-year military officer career. This leadership trajectory supports her dual role as a newly promoted commander in the United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps where she counsels senior military leadership on high-stakes appellate litigation and internal investigations. She magnified her operational impact over a two-year corporate tenure by leading the full-lifecycle legal strategy required to successfully launch three distinct and novel digital product lines.

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