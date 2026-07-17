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Tawny Graham

A portrait of Tawny Graham
(Bryan Beasley)

VP, People Operation
MediaAlpha

Vice President of People Operations at MediaAlpha, Tawny Graham leads corporate talent architecture, employee engagement and workplace culture initiatives. Leveraging this record of success, she transitions her deep operational experience from the company’s demand partnerships division into a strategic practitioner’s mindset centered on institutional accountability. This expertise extends to centralizing workforce data through advanced human resources information systems and implementing centralized platform feedback loops. Graham sustains this momentum by navigating massive corporate scaling efforts that successfully realized a 50% increase in overall enterprise hiring. This leadership trajectory supports her external professional mentorship pipelines, advising undergraduate communication societies and addressing national executive forums at the Kravis Leadership Institute. She drives local civic impact by coordinating employee volunteer programs with regional food banks and serving on local elementary school organizational boards. Graham engineered a highly resilient workplace framework that yielded a standout 95 employee net promoter score alongside a 99% positive internal team relationship rating.

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