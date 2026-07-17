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Tigran Nikoghosyan

A portrait of Tigran Nikoghosyan

Chief Financial Officer
Rockwell Capital Group

Tigran Nikoghosyan is the chief financial officer of Rockwell Capital Group, a position he has held since 2023. With a decade of progressive experience in banking and corporate finance, he brings deep expertise in financial planning and analysis, risk management, mergers and acquisitions and strategic financial planning. Prior to joining Rockwell Capital Group, Nikoghosyan spent six years at Golden State Bank, advancing through roles spanning credit analysis, staff accounting, financial analysis and treasury. He holds an MBA in finance from Penn State and completed an intensive financial modeling and valuation program at the Investment Banking Institute in New York. Known for aligning finance with business growth and optimizing cash flow across diverse industries, he remains committed to driving strategic value across the organizations he serves.

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