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Timothy Weerasiri

A portrait of Timothy Weerasiri

Chief Financial Officer
Ninety.io

Chief Financial Officer at Ninety.io Timothy Weerasiri leads the comprehensive capital allocation, corporate planning and global accounting operations for the B2B technology platform. He deploys over two decades of enterprise finance experience to manage scalable software expansions, contributing to over $2 billion in revenue growth and $10 billion in total corporate exits. This expertise extends to advanced enterprise developments where he previously drove massive global revenue scaling at Riot Games ahead of its $8-billion exit to Tencent. Weerasiri sustains this momentum by providing executive governance across international technology boards, serving as a director for QuantumLoop, Palladium Consulting and Redda. This leadership trajectory supports AI native product transformations to make great organizational leadership more scalable and accessible for hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurial users nationwide. He finalizes these elite enterprise financial operations by driving a milestone $40-million Series B funding round to successfully scale corporate recurring revenues from $17 million to $43 million.

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