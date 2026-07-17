Chief Financial Officer

Finfare Financial dba Snowball & Co

Tina Mylonas is the chief financial officer at Finfare Financial dba Snowball & Co., where she commands multi-entity operational strategy and asset alignment across a complex venture-building portfolio. This expertise extends to large-scale infrastructure modernization, where she pioneered a comprehensive general ledger conversion to engineer scalable artificial intelligence-driven reporting mechanisms. This leadership trajectory supports Mylonas’ corporate transformation footprint as the sole remaining C-suite executive executing platform restructurings alongside the chief executive officer. She sustains this momentum by establishing financial frameworks for the early-stage development of the flagship application, Fancy, and directing cross-functional subsidiary integrations. Her local industry commitment includes driving executive engagement through active membership committee seats for the Los Angeles and Orange County chapters of Financial Executives International. Mylonas’ extensive background includes serving as senior vice president for Banc of California to anchor exactly 18 years of dedicated financial industry excellence.

