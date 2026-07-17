PNC Bank

Regional President for Greater Los Angeles

President or CEO: Large Company

Regional President for Greater Los Angeles at PNC Bank Todd Wilson oversees business development, high-net-worth client relationships and the local deployment of early childhood philanthropic initiatives. He leverages three decades of financial sector expertise spanning private equity and leverage lending to drive expansion across the entertainment, technology and manufacturing sectors. This expertise extends to civic public administration where Wilson previously served as a managing director for the City of Los Angeles to support local small businesses. Leveraging this record of success, he orchestrated a landmark affordable housing capital fund collaboration alongside the United Way of Greater Los Angeles. He sustains this momentum by directing immediate corporate financial recovery resources toward rebuilding regional small businesses following the January 2025 wildfires. This leadership trajectory supports long-term municipal economic stability while expanding transitional kindergarten dual-language teacher training modules across the region. Wilson finalizes his comprehensive commercial banking stewardship by deploying 30 years of financial sector executive leadership experience.