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Tomek Siergiejuk

A portrait of Tomek Siergiejuk

Chief Financial Officer
Alto IRA

Chief Financial Officer at Alto IRA Tomek Siergiejuk leads all finance, accounting, taxation and strategic planning functions for the Series B fintech platform. Leveraging this record of success, he orchestrates alternative investment access for retail investors while holding elite academic credentials with a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. This expertise extends to top-tier global wealth management frameworks where Siergiejuk previously served as a managing director and chief financial officer at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management overseeing four million clients. He sustains this momentum by driving education and diversity within the Los Angeles region, designing strategic wealth management courses at Loyola Marymount University and reviewing applications for the Point Foundation. This leadership trajectory supports institutional agility through the automated deployment of artificial intelligence modeling workflows. Siergiejuk finalizes this financial scaling mandate by successfully executing the asset sale of the corporate CryptoIRA business unit to Public.com.

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