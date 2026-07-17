Chief Executive Officer

Millennium Space Systems

Tony Gingiss leads Millennium Space Systems as chief executive officer, where he is channeling more than three decades of aerospace leadership into a new era of small-satellite innovation.

With 36 years of industry experience, Gingiss built his career across some of the most consequential programs in commercial and defense space. After pioneering guidance-navigation research at Draper Laboratory, he rose through Boeing’s satellite-systems ranks, shaping ground-system architectures and leading multi-program engineering teams. At Hughes Space & Communications, he drove the creation of satellite control centers, and at Airbus OneWeb, he steered a joint-venture to build a 100,000-plus-square-foot factory producing more than two satellites per day – delivering over 70 launches and cementing a new cost model for low-earth orbit constellations. His subsequent tenures as COO of Virgin Orbit and Terran Orbital further sharpened his operational agility before he assumed the CEO role at Millennium in December 2024.

Since taking the helm, Gingiss has driven an approximately 41% increase in deliveries, all with 100% mission success on orbit, while growing the backlog to more than 100 satellite vehicles. This acceleration reflects both strategic clarity and a culture of accountability he has instilled across the organization – and his ability to inspire teams to achieve what once seemed unattainable.

Gingiss is known for translating vision into execution, navigating complex technical and programmatic challenges with precision while ensuring ambitious schedules are met without compromising quality or reliability. He champions next-generation architectures and operational models that enable scalable, resilient satellite networks, fostering a mindset that blends engineering rigor with creative problem-solving.

Equally notable is his people-centered leadership style. Colleagues consistently highlight his humility, transparency and ability to empower teams, develop emerging leaders and build a workplace culture where individuals feel valued and motivated to excel.

Beyond his professional work, Gingiss serves as a board member of the LA Conservation Corps, supporting at-risk young adults and school-aged youth through job-skill training, education and hands-on conservation projects.

Gingiss holds degrees from Purdue University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.