Chief People Officer

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power

Chief People Officer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Tracey Pierce drives human resources innovation and talent acquisition strategies across Los Angeles for the nation’s largest municipal utility. Leveraging this record of success, she commands all large-scale organizational transformations, culture integrations and leadership development programs across a sprawling public infrastructure workforce. This expertise extends to advanced systems modernization, where Pierce collaborated to transition the department to the centralized Workday HR platform to optimize payroll processing efficiency. This leadership trajectory supports her extensive multi-industry background, which includes directing human resources strategy across international healthcare, solar energy and semiconductor corporations. She sustains this momentum by forging educational partnerships with the local school district and overseeing paid training mentorship programs for over 3,000 at-risk youth. Pierce’s targeted recruitment administration successfully re-engineered civil service hiring pipelines to achieve an exact four-to-five-month service-level agreement for candidate eligibility lists.