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Travis Peters

A portrait of Travis Peters

Founder & CEO
EightPM

Founder and CEO at EightPM, Travis Peters leads the global creative agency to maximize cultural relevance for brands across television, film and streaming platforms. Leveraging this record of success, he scaled the enterprise into a multinational operation across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region without securing any outside venture capital. This expertise extends to advanced environmental production sectors where he engineered specialized logistics networks to facilitate high-volume product reuse and sustainable resource recycling across hundreds of media slates. This leadership trajectory supports Peters’ international corporate expansion initiatives, which include successfully executing the full legal and operational structuring of new agency entities throughout the United Kingdom and Singapore. He sustains this momentum by driving bold talent partnerships and inclusive brand storytelling frameworks for emerging commercial clients. His independent business administration successfully earned the firm a placement on the Inc. 5000 list while driving an exceptional 74% corporate revenue growth rate.

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