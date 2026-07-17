Chief Marketing Officer

Grindr

Tristan Pineiro is the chief marketing officer at Grindr, where he commands the comprehensive brand evolution of the prominent digital communications network. Leveraging this record of success, he transforms the digital asset’s global market perception by constructing advanced in-app original multimedia hubs like Grindr Presents to accelerate total consumer engagement. This expertise extends to global experiential brand campaigns where Pineiro engineered the large-scale international expansion of the multi-city Pride bus tour to distribute critical healthcare resources across the United States and Europe. This leadership trajectory supports his extensive multi-decade background directing cross-functional consumer marketing strategies for preeminent global media networks, including Netflix and Bumble. He sustains this momentum by launching innovative cultural collaborations with designer Michael Schmidt and the Rainbow Wool nonprofit organization to drive international social activism. Pineiro’s targeted corporate storytelling frameworks successfully generated more than 36 million views across global social media channels during the first half of the 2025 calendar year.

