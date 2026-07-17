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Veronica Melvin

A portrait of Veronica Melvin

LA Promise Fund

President & CEO

President or CEO: Small-Midsize Company

Veronica Melvin is the president and CEO at LA Promise Fund, where she constructed a comprehensive kindergarten-to-college educational pathway to prepare Southern California students for lifelong career placement. This expertise extends to physical academic infrastructure development, where she secured a California Department of Education Community Schools Partnership Program grant to launch the holistic Westbrook Academy campus. This leadership trajectory supports Melvin’s extensive national policy background, which includes a presidential appointment to the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics under the Obama administration. She sustains this momentum by driving civic wellness programs that distribute 5,600 pounds of food monthly to local families and serving on the Vision to Learn Corporate Board. Her targeted organizational development over a 15-year tenure successfully expanded the StudentsBuild STEM initiative to empower a definitive national network of more than 80,000 young girls of color.

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