SVP & CLO

Smile Brands Inc.

Selected as a 50/50 Women on Boards candidate to watch, Victoria K. Harvey is the senior vice president and chief legal officer at Smile Brands Inc. Leveraging this record of success, she directs the comprehensive legal, compliance, data privacy and government affairs functions for one of the largest dental support organizations in the United States. This expertise extends to Harvey’s previous corporate tenure as general counsel for a major full-service restaurant company where she navigated complex litigation alongside a Chapter 11 restructuring and 363 asset sale. She sustains this momentum by capitalizing on her early background advising public and private accounts at the prominent law firm Loeb & Loeb. This leadership trajectory supports her regional governance roles, serving as past president of the Association of Corporate Counsel Southern California and maintaining active seats on the boards of ConsumerHealth, Inc. and the American Cancer Society.

