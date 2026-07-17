Vidhyashankaran (Vid) Mahalingam Shivaraman

Chief Financial Officer

PIH Health

Vidhyashankaran (Vid) Shivaraman MHA is Chief Financial Officer at PIH Health, a nonprofit, regional healthcare network with three hospitals, outpatient medical offices and a multispecialty medical group serving approximately 3 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

A forward-thinking leader with 14 years of healthcare experience, Shivaraman has driven continuous business improvement at PIH Health, focused on enhancing revenue and streamlining operations. Since his appointment as CFO in 2021, he has overseen enterprise finance, decision support, supply chain, revenue cycle, managed care contracting and real estate for a system with a budget of over $1.7 billion.

Shivaraman led PIH Health’s financial recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, restoring the organization to a positive margin and maintaining its S&P A rating with a stable outlook. He has driven strategic growth through renegotiated health plan agreements, an expanded line of credit, refinancing of $300 million in debt and supply chain agreements projected to save $12 million over five years.

Over the past year, he helped guide PIH Health through a systemwide cyberattack, a nationwide IV shortage and evolving federal policy changes while keeping the organization financially stable. He also played a key role in developing PIH Health’s five-year strategic plan (FY 2025–2029), securing approximately $170 million in off-balance-sheet financing through an Energy-as-a-Service initiative expected to generate $5 million in annual utility savings. He further supported financing for a new medical office building on the Whittier campus and the organization’s transition to an Epic-powered electronic health record system.

Shivaraman’s career with PIH Health spans more than a decade. He joined in 2011 as a contracting intern, advancing through roles including accounts auditor, senior financial analyst and controller before becoming vice president of managed care operations in 2019, where he established the medical group’s IPA network and launched virtual remote patient monitoring programs.

He holds a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor’s degree in Dentistry from Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University in India.

