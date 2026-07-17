Chief Financial Officer

Residence

Wade Milne is the chief financial officer at Residence, where he commands global capital strategy and corporate mergers for a multi-million-dollar creative network spanning branding, experiential marketing, digital products and media. This expertise extends to large-scale financial engineering, where he constructed a centralized 20-person department from scratch and achieved an exceptional 72% increase in cross-network collaboration metrics over a tight two-year window. This leadership trajectory supports Milne’s prominent civic governance footprint, which includes an active seat on the board of directors for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce since 2020. He sustains this momentum by directing sophisticated commercial acquisition strategies, including the successful corporate integration of social-first agency OK Cool across the United States and the United Kingdom. His structured financial stewardship over a six-year tenure successfully catalyzed 280% revenue growth to secure a definitive $230-million corporate target in 2026.

