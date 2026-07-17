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Walter Driver

A portrait of Walter Driver

Scopely

Co-Founder, Chairman & Co-CEO

Founder

Recognized as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Walter Driver is the co-founder, chairman and co-CEO at Scopely. Leveraging this record of success, he pioneered long-term community-driven mobile gaming architectures to optimize global product value. This expertise extends to orchestrating large-scale corporate consolidations, including a landmark $3.5-billion acquisition of Niantic’s games portfolio to absorb the Pokémon GO franchise. Driver sustains this momentum by capitalizing on 20 years of interactive entertainment industry experience to secure double-digit economic expansion and increase corporate headcount by over 300% since 2019. This leadership trajectory supports his regional civic and technology contributions, which include advising local innovation councils to accelerate the interactive entertainment ecosystem across Los Angeles County. He solidified the gaming platform’s absolute market dominance during a 15-year executive tenure by scaling lifetime corporate revenue past $10 billion while directing six distinct franchises that each successfully surpassed $1 billion in individual global revenue.

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