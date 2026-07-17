Founder & Executive Director

Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective

Founder and Executive Director at the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective Yolo Akili Robinson helms the strategic expansion and national care delivery models of the wellness nonprofit. Leveraging this record of success, he architects sustainable care ecosystems by funding, resourcing and training specialized therapists and mental health organizations across underresourced communities. This expertise extends to high-level institutional alignment where Robinson secured major operational funding from the Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. He sustains this momentum by driving immediate regional crisis relief, recently shifting monthly programming to Pasadena to provide essential collective care following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. This leadership trajectory supports widespread communal capability through the deployment of the annual Black Healing Remixed platform. Robinson finalizes these national healthcare interventions by distributing more than $600,000 to localized wellness entities while training over 10,000 community members in crisis mental health response.