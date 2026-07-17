Grindr

General Counsel & Head of Global Affairs

In-House Counsel: Small-Midsize Company

General counsel and head of global affairs at Grindr, Zac Katz directs the digital enterprise’s internal legal, privacy and global government affairs functions. Leveraging this record of success, he engineered the landmark 2025 overhaul of the platform’s consumer privacy policy to set transparency standards for proprietary artificial intelligence technology integration. This expertise extends to corporate growth sectors where he managed a $300-million Series C fundraise and served as president of a joint international venture with Rakuten. This leadership trajectory supports Katz’s public policy background, which includes tenures as chief of staff for the Federal Communications Commission and deputy special counsel to the president. He sustains this momentum by capitalizing on his elite training as the former editor-in-chief of The Yale Law Journal to navigate international regulatory landscapes. His strategic corporate direction now ensures compliance for more than 15 million monthly active global users.