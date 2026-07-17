Founder & President

Priority Capital Advisory

Closing 26 commercial real estate financings totaling over $750 million since launching the firm in mid-2024, Zachary Streit is the founder and president at Priority Capital Advisory. Leveraging this record of success, he directs the comprehensive sourcing, structuring and execution of complex debt and equity placements across the Western United States. This expertise extends to major urban development recapitalizations where Streit orchestrated a $35-million land loan for West Hollywood’s Robertson Lane and a $21-million predevelopment package in Koreatown. He sustains this momentum by championing high-profile philanthropic initiatives, holding active board positions for City of Hope’s Los Angeles Real Estate Council, Upward Bound Foundation and Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters. This leadership trajectory supports a flat corporate brokerage structure built to navigate volatile market environments with extreme agility. Streit finalizes his 17-year industry career by commanding over $5 billion in lifetime commercial real estate financings.