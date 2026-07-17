Advertisement

Zachary Streit

A portrait of Zachary Streit

Founder & President
Priority Capital Advisory

Closing 26 commercial real estate financings totaling over $750 million since launching the firm in mid-2024, Zachary Streit is the founder and president at Priority Capital Advisory. Leveraging this record of success, he directs the comprehensive sourcing, structuring and execution of complex debt and equity placements across the Western United States. This expertise extends to major urban development recapitalizations where Streit orchestrated a $35-million land loan for West Hollywood’s Robertson Lane and a $21-million predevelopment package in Koreatown. He sustains this momentum by championing high-profile philanthropic initiatives, holding active board positions for City of Hope’s Los Angeles Real Estate Council, Upward Bound Foundation and Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters. This leadership trajectory supports a flat corporate brokerage structure built to navigate volatile market environments with extreme agility. Streit finalizes his 17-year industry career by commanding over $5 billion in lifetime commercial real estate financings.

More from Business

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

Resecurity, Inc. promotes founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

AI & Tech

Resecurity, Inc. Promotes Founder Gene Yoo to Chairman of the Board

Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika

Goods & Retail

No Influencers, No Shortcuts: How Cymbiotika Built a Wellness Brand on Trust

Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers

Law

Paid Program

Sexual Harassment at Work? Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers Explains Your California Rights

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront as the sun sets

Commercial Real Estate

Ascendant Capital Secures 965-Room Mid-Atlantic Hospitality Portfolio from Coastal

Man in blue shirt messaging on cell phone

AI & Tech

Telgorithm Pioneers Conversational RCS Business Messaging with Patented Fallback Tech

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

The Latest Deals

Advertisement