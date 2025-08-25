OC Executive Awards

At the 2025 OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards, some of the best and brightest in Orange County gathered to honor those special individuals making a difference in the region’s business world.
The following honorees, finalists and nominees encompass the spirit of being an effective leader and demonstrating resilience, growth and wisdom within their respective fields. Congratulations to every individual listed below – they offer inspiration to the OC business community and Southern California at large.
HONOREES AND FINALISTS
FOUNDER
CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES
CIO/CTO
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
IN-HOUSE COUNSEL
CEO/PRESIDENT (SMALL)
CEO/PRESIDENT (MIDSIZE)
CEO/PRESIDENT (LARGE)
NOMINEES
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS
PLATINUM SPONSOR
GOLD SPONSORS