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OC Executive Awards

2025 OC Executive Awards Casts Spotlight on Orange County Business Leaders

OC Executive Awards

Photo Gallery: The 2025 OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

At the 2025 OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards, some of the best and brightest in Orange County gathered to honor those special individuals making a difference in the region’s business world.

The following honorees, finalists and nominees encompass the spirit of being an effective leader and demonstrating resilience, growth and wisdom within their respective fields. Congratulations to every individual listed below – they offer inspiration to the OC business community and Southern California at large.

HONOREES AND FINALISTS

FOUNDER

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

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HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES

CIO/CTO

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

IN-HOUSE COUNSEL

CEO/PRESIDENT (SMALL)

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CEO/PRESIDENT (MIDSIZE)

CEO/PRESIDENT (LARGE)

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NOMINEES

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

PLATINUM SPONSOR

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GOLD SPONSORS

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