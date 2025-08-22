Rady Children’s Health

Associate Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer

Adam Gold is a visionary technology executive with more than 30 years of experience driving digital transformation in healthcare. Currently serving as associate chief information officer and chief technology officer at Rady Children’s Health (Children’s Hospital of Orange County - CHOC), he has redefined how pediatric care integrates with technology, blending innovation with compassion to improve outcomes for patients, families and communities.

Gold’s career spans leadership roles at UC Irvine Health, UC San Diego Health and CHOC, where he has consistently championed large-scale infrastructure modernization and digital health innovation. At CHOC, he leads a team of more than 100 professionals and has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives, including the launch of a mobile app and cloud-based call center platform, both of which transformed patient engagement and access. He also oversees CHOC’s Salesforce Health Cloud rollout, enabling more personalized, data-driven care delivery.

His strategic oversight extends to enterprise-wide RPA automation and DevOps, streamlining operations and boosting efficiency. Among his most unique contributions is the Tech Tuesday program, which engages pediatric patients in hands-on projects, like robotics and LED circuits, combining therapeutic play with STEM learning. Additionally, his leadership in migrating CHOC to a colocation data center has dramatically improved reliability and reduced operational costs.

Beyond organizational impact, Gold plays an active role in shaping the healthcare IT landscape. He chairs the Healthcare Information Technology Committee at the Orange County Business Council and serves on the Healthcare Executive Leadership Council. He is also deeply involved in community service, mentoring youth through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, volunteering with Read to a Child L.A. and supporting disability advocacy through Best Buddies.

A graduate of the University of Redlands, Gold continues to influence the future of healthcare technology through mentorship, public speaking and thought leadership. His work has set new benchmarks in digital health innovation, positioning CHOC as a model for pediatric healthcare systems nationwide.

