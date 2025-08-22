Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Managing Partner

Adam Johnson is the managing partner of Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP’s Orange County office, where he leads the firm’s Academic Institutions and Public Entity Law Practice Group. With over two decades at the firm, he focuses on employment, education and insurance litigation, advising public and private employers on workplace compliance, policy and dispute resolution. Johnson has represented colleges, universities and K–12 districts in complex matters involving Title IX, discrimination claims and PAGA actions, with recent dismissals and settlements secured across multiple forums. His litigation experience extends to wage and hour, professional liability and federal civil rights claims. In addition to his legal practice, he contributes regularly to the firm’s Insurance Notes and holds leadership roles with the Orange County Bar Association. In 2024, he updated institutional Title IX policies to comply with new federal and state rules, reinforcing his role as a trusted advisor in the education sector.