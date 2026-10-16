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Adam Laitsas

Adam Laitsas

Global Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer
Vans
Chief Operating Officer

Adam Laitsas is the global chief strategy and transformation officer at Vans, where he is repositioning the 60-year-old brand under parent VF Corporation’s Reinvent turnaround program by optimizing global social channel strategy, rationalizing the retail footprint and driving product innovation. He joined in December 2025 after serving as SVP and head of strategy at PVH Corp. Laitsas previously led international strategy and business operations for MENA at the Professional Fighters League, where he secured a $100-million investment from a Saudi Arabia-linked fund. He came to that post after running marketing for the New York Knicks and Rangers as SVP at Madison Square Garden Sports. Under his current work, global digital e-commerce at Vans grew in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 for the first time in over four years.

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