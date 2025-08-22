(Fletcher)

First Foundation Inc.

EVP, Chief Technology Officer

Adrian S. Darmawan is the executive vice president and chief technology officer at First Foundation Inc., where he leads enterprise-wide innovation and digital transformation initiatives. With over 26 years of experience in technology and more than two decades in financial services, he has pioneered solutions that enhance operational efficiency and improve client engagement. Darmawan helped lead one of the first major rollouts of Remote Deposit Capture and has integrated numerous banking systems through mergers and acquisitions. His leadership has also advanced CRM collaboration across business units and enabled smoother front- and back-office communication. Most recently, he launched “Combo,” an AI-powered internal knowledge platform designed to streamline employee access to real-time policy information through natural language prompts. Beyond his corporate role, Darmawan serves on the board of IFGF and has played a pivotal role in expanding educational access in Pakistan, helping establish schools and sponsor students from K-12.