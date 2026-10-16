VP, Associate General Counsel

Masimo

Ahmad Qazi is the VP, associate general counsel at Masimo, advising executive teams on complex litigation, corporate transactions and enterprise risk. He joined in 2017 as one of the company’s earliest in-house attorneys and has since guided leadership through activist campaigns, executive transitions, acquisitions, government investigations and major litigation. Qazi worked alongside outside counsel to secure a $634-million jury verdict against Apple in 2025. He then played a critical role in Danaher’s $9.9-billion acquisition of Masimo, one of the largest healthcare transactions of the year. Before Masimo he handled complex commercial disputes at Paul Hastings. Qazi mentors aspiring lawyers and young professionals, focusing on helping individuals from underserved backgrounds clear barriers into the profession.