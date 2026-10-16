Co-President, North America Real Estate Services

Gordon Brothers

As co-president of North America real estate services at Gordon Brothers, Al Williams solves real estate problems for retailers, landlords and companies in transition from his base in Huntington Beach. He helped build one of the first national platforms for portfolio optimization, well before surplus real estate registered as a strategic concern. Williams has helped create a proprietary off-market ecosystem connecting retailers, landlords and replacement operators directly, cutting vacancy time and preserving jobs through going-concern transfers. He helped lead real estate execution on the Big Lots transaction, a restructuring spanning hundreds of leases, national retailer outreach, landlord negotiations and asset transfers, and has since been involved in closure mitigation work for Grocery Outlet. He supports SoCal Blues Soccer Club and the Orange County School of the Arts. Williams has also worked on Fashion Island matters involving Lugano and Irvine Company.