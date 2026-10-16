SVP, Chief Financial Officer

Glaukos

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Glaukos Alex R. Thurman has held the post since April 2022, capping a climb that began when he joined the company in July 2016 as vice president, global tax and administration. He moved into the vice president, finance seat that December and spent the next five years assembling the finance organization, growing the finance and accounting teams and building the infrastructure behind operations in the United States and 16 international direct sales markets. Thurman steered the company through its Sarbanes-Oxley transition, developed the internal audit function and oversees the global information technology group. He arrived after 20 years of increasingly responsible financial and tax leadership at Allergan, Deloitte and Arthur Andersen, and holds an inactive California CPA license.