Chief Operating Officer

Kimura London & White LLP

Alexandra Armstrong is the office manager at Kimura London & White LLP, ensuring seamless operations and efficiency across the firm. She brings more than 20 years of administrative leadership to the role, overseeing internal structure, staffing support and day-to-day workflow across the firm’s practice areas. Armstrong is a licensed attorney who chose operational leadership over practice, and her deep understanding of legal processes makes her an asset to the attorneys and clients she supports. Fluent in Spanish, she strengthens communication with a diverse range of clients, and having lived in Guatemala for four years as a child, she developed a global perspective. She has previously been involved in community and volunteer work and hopes to re-engage in those efforts. Armstrong earned a Certificate in Alternative Dispute Resolution from Chapman Law School in 2009.