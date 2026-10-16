Chief Executive Officer

My Mountain Mover

At 28, Amanda Desuacido is the chief executive officer of My Mountain Mover, having created long-term jobs for more than 1,500 virtual assistants and 130 support staff in the Philippines. She built those roles around partnerships with over 500 U.S. healthcare providers, then deepened the model in 2025 with a domestic Onboarding Specialist service and Mover Match, an AI matching tool pairing practices with assistants by specialty and workflow. Together, those launches have contributed to a 63% client growth rate. Desuacido also founded the Greater Heights Foundation, which has donated more than $45,000 and supported over 1,000 beneficiaries. A two-time Gold Stevie Award winner named to Modern Healthcare’s 40 Under 40, she led My Mountain Mover to Healthcare Business Outlook’s 2026 Company of the Year.