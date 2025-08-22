Beyond Blindness

President & CEO

As president and CEO of Beyond Blindness, Angie Rowe leads Orange County’s only nonprofit exclusively serving children with visual impairments and related developmental delays, transforming the organization into a regional leader. Since joining in 2019, she has more than doubled the organization’s reach, serving over 500 children and 1,000 family members last year alone, while expanding its campus, launching a multisensory classroom and securing landmark funding from state and regional partners. Rowe’s leadership has introduced groundbreaking programs such as Learning Link, a drop-in preschool bridge program and Dance Uplifts, a comprehensive after-school initiative for Title I schools. She has also formed Beyond Blindness’ first Ophthalmic Advisory Board, deepened community partnerships through initiatives with Orange County Head Start and positioned the nonprofit to reach 2,680 children and families annually by 2027. A prominent advocate across statewide coalitions, Rowe serves on the board of First 5 Orange County and holds leadership roles with CAPSES, CAABVI and the Orange County Disability Collaborative.

